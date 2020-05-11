Collin Gosselin, the son of Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, did not share a Mother's Day tribute to his biological mother. Instead, he posted a long message to Jon's longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. In the now-deleted Instagram post, the 16-year-old called Conrad his "guiding light" and thanked her for being "so much more than a mother to me."

"Turns out, today is Mother’s Day. Today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don't think 'mother' can describe all the things Colleen has done for me," Collin wrote on Sunday, reports InTouch Weekly in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Yes, a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get."

"I could call it Mother's Day, but it's more than that," he continued. "Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!"

This year, Mother's Day fell on May 10, which marks Collin and his siblings' birthdays. Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Joel and Aeden all turned 16. The sextuplets also have twin older sisters, Cara Nicole and Madelyn Kate, who are 19. He and Hannah live with Jon and Conrad in Pennsylvania, while the other sextuplets and Cara and Madelyn live with Kate.

Kate did share a birthday message to her sextuplets, even though the teenager did not mention her in his Mother's Day message. On Instagram, Kate shared a photo of the Kisses Cereal, with six pieces in front of the box. "Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen 'Hershey Kisses,' as they were called at birth!" Kate, 45, wrote. "I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother's Day extra memorable! (They requested 'junk cereals' for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!"

Jon, 43, also shared a birthday message, and noted how much he misses his other children. "Happy 16th birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden," he wrote. "I hope your 16th birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad."

Gosselin has lived with Jon since 2018 after he spent three years in a special needs boarding school. In 2019, the Daily Mail published a letter for Collin, who was diagnosed with ADHD, wrote to Jon, asking to live with him. Jon and Kate then went to court over custody. In February, Jon said on Alec Lace's First Class Fatherhood podcast Kate no longer has any contact with Collin.