Kate Gosselin Slammed for Leaving Son out of Photo Again

Kate Gosselin has found herself under fire, once again being slammed for leaving one of her sons out of a family photo.

The new photo causing a stir with social media users features Gosselin’s children enjoying some “Rainy day ice cream,” but many noted that one child, Collin, is missing from the photo.

“Awww I miss Colin so much!! I hope he comes back,” one Instagram follower wrote in a comment.

“Wish we could know the truth. I feel like I have a good idea. It would be nice to know. I think people will respect her more once they find out about Collin’s issues. As a parent, I know the choice Kate had to make is devastating,” another said.

While many have been quick to assume that Collin was purposefully left out of the photo, Gosselin did add in her caption that she loves all her children, “even the ones who refused to be in the pic.” So it is also possibly that Collin was present, but simply did not want to be in the photograph.

Gosselin has unintentionally stirred up controversy in the past regarding Collin’s whereabouts. In December of 2017, the mother-of-eight shared a photo of her son Aaden, but was quickly labeled a “loser parent” by Instagram followers asking where her son Collin is.

In a caption of the photo, Gosselin wrote, “I’m sorry…but where has this little guy gone? My 4 year old little professor is all grown up! Talk about ‘edible’! I adore his sweet, kind, loving, sensitive self! And he’s so thoughtful and helpful! OH-and his love of HIS dog, Mak, especially melts my heart every single day!”

Her followers took issue with Gosselin focusing only on Aaden and fired back, with one follower writing, “Too bad she’ll never do that [throwback photo] with Collin. She’s GLAD he’s gone.”

“WHERE IS YOUR ‘OTHER’ SON, COLLIN THOMAS GOSSELIN?? HMMM? YOU ARE SUCH A LOSER PARENT,” another user wrote, before adding that they felt the same way about her ex-husband Jon.

The concern for Collin comes from the fact that around two years ago Gosselin announced that the teen was going to be going away to a facility to deal with “special needs.”

In 2017, however, Gosselin reportedly revealed that Colin was “flourishing,” and added, “He’s responding very well to one-on-one instruction. He definitely finds it easier to function and cope better without all the chaos that his home life entails.”