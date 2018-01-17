Here’s How The Kardashians Celebrated the Birth of Kim Kardashian’s Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child has arrived, with the couple welcoming their baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15. In true Kardashian fashion, it was a family affair, with multiple members visiting the new arrival at the hospital and sending thoughtful messages to the couple as their family expands.

Kardashian confirmed her new arrival in a post on her website Tuesday titled, “She’s Here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

She also shared the note on Twitter, with sister Khloé Kardashian retweeting the news and added several heart emojis.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant, visited the newborn at the hospital.

“Kim was really happy and touched that her youngest sister, who has been dealing with major anxiety over her own pregnancy, was able to set aside her own uncomfortable feelings, and come to the hospital to share in this wonderful family memory,” the source said.

Mom Kris Jenner also got in on the action, with Kardashian using Snapchat to share a shot of an elaborate pink cake Kris had sent her.

“Thanks mom,” the mogul wrote.

While Kardashian’s other siblings have stayed quiet on social media so far, they’ll likely be offering their own congratulations before long.

As for a photo of Kardashian’s newborn, that might be a longer wait, as she and West have reportedly rejected multiple offers for the first photos of their baby girl. Kardashian waited two months to post a photo of her two older children, North and Saint, so it’s likely she’ll do the same with her new daughter.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian