See the Kardashians Celebrate Dream’s 2nd Birthday With a Fairy-Themed Party

Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her 2nd birthday on Nov. 10, and the toddler’s family celebrated her big day with a fairy-themed birthday party this week.

With plenty of her famous family in attendance, Dream and her friends dressed up, enjoyed sweet treats and spent some time hanging out under a giant teepee. Dream’s aunts Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all on hand to celebrate, though it seems Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna, was not there.

Birthday best

For her party, Dream wore a light blue dress with a tulle skirt and large white flowers at the waist, accessorizing with a coordinating flower crown.

“Happy Birthday Dreamy girl,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned a photo of her niece displaying her floral-focused ensemble.

The teepee

The centerpiece of the decoration was a giant wooden teepee inside the home, wrapped in vines and draped with strings of butterflies. The teepee sat above a low table and a group of floor pillows, indicating that the party’s guest dined on the floor under the colorful structure.

Time to fly

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of a wall of decorations at the bash that saw several pairs of wings hanging under a sign that read “Grab your wings…and fly,” inviting guests to fully embrace the fairy theme with their very own magical accessory.

The food

Like all good parties, this one was not complete without food, with Khloé sharing a photo of the bash’s impressive spread. A kitchen table was covered with greenery and tree stump display boards, on which sat donuts, cake pops, ice cream cones and more. At the center of it all was a cake adorned with ruffled green icing that read “Happy Birthday Dream.”

Powerpuff pops

Dream posed for a photo with aunt Khloé Kardashian during the party, the 2-year-old happily enjoying a Powerpuff Girls popsicle as she gazed into the camera, Khloé wearing a simple black sweatshirt and hoop earrings as she snapped the selfie with her niece.

Special guests

A fairy-themed party naturally needed fairies in attendance, with Kim sharing a photo of two women dressed as the magical creatures smiling in front of the tepee. One wore a blue dress covered in flowers with a matching crown and the other sported a green dress, both women’s outfits complete with iridescent wings.

Baby Bentley

For her birthday, Dream was gifted with a bedazzled blue child-sized Bentley from Luxury Kids Car Club, the sparkling toy presented with a bunch of colorful balloons.

