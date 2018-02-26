10 Fans Who Spent Thousands to Look Like Kardashians

Ever since members of the Kardashian-Jenner family became superstars, buying their make-up has not been enough for some superfans. In fact, some have spent thousands of dollars to get plastic surgery to look like them.

Many of these people become social media sensations and grabbing headlines in the process. There was the English woman Claire Leeson, who spent $30,000 to look like Kim Kardashian and came forward in 2014. Just this week, transgender model Kyleigh Potts of Denver told the Daily Mail she has spent $75,000 to look like Kylie Jenner.

Here is a look at 10 people who have spend thousands of dollars to look like their favorite reality TV stars.

Claire Leeson

Claire Leeson came forward to ITV in 2014. She said she first watched KUWTK in 2009, and she became obsessed with Kim Kardashian. She spent £18,000 ($30,000) to have plastic surgery to look like her. She was in £6,000 in debt when she came forward. “When I get my Kimmy on, I feel like I’m unstoppable,” she said.

According to Us Weekly, Leeson said she was bullied at school, and told she should kill herself.

“When I left school, friends would tell me that I had a resemblance to Kim. I watched [Keeping Up] and realized I had the same amount of siblings and that we have the same kind of arguments and things going on. I thought she was so beautiful and I really wanted to be like her,” Leeson said.

But two years later, Leeson came foward and said she regretted trying to look like Kim because it “ruined” her life.

Kyleigh Potts

Kyleigh Potts came forward this week, telling The Daily Mail she spent $75,000 to look like Kylie Jenner.

Potts is transitioning, and said she felt a kinship with Kylie because she was once an “outcast” and an “ugly duckling.” She has had over 40 procedures to look like Kylie.

“I have spent the last four years perfecting my transition into the beautiful woman I always knew I was,” Potts, who grew up as Kyle Leigh, told the Mail. “Kylie Jenner has always been my ultimate goal and inspiration, I feel like I have always emulated her and like her I didn’t start out beautiful, I built myself beautiful.”

Jennifer Pamplona

Jennifer Pamplona, a former Versace model and TV host, was featured by the New York Post in July 2017 because she injected her buttocks with four pints of fat to look like Kim Kardashian. “My doctors have asked me if I am scared to die from the surgeries, but, in my opinion, if it happens I will die happy and beautiful,” she told the Post

Maplona, of Sao Paolo, said she spent over $470,000 on the process.

Kamila Osman

Kamilla Osman gained a social media because of her features, which are similar to Kim Kardashian’s. However, she told Entertainment Tonight she only had plastic surgery on her nose and lips, but they were not specifically to look like Kim.

“The only thing I did was my nose and my lips — and the nose was for medical reasons,” Osman said. “I had my nose done, which is rhinoplasty, for my health problems. I had a deviated septum so I couldn’t breathe. That was for that and they tweaked it a bit. You know, why not? My lips, I did them when I was 16 or 15 years old. As I was growing up, I always wanted big lips.”

“I’m a Walmart version of Kim Kardashian,” she said.

Osman was rumored to be dating Tyga last fall.

Jordan James Parke

Jordan James Parke grabbed headlines in August 2016 after appearing on ITV’s This Morning. He said he has spent over £130,000 on 50 cosmetic procedures. At the time, he said he was redusing lip fillers, but wanted a third nose job.

“It started when I was 19,” he said of his plastic surgery obesssion. “This was before government cuts – so I had lots of student loans. Since a young age I’ve been obsessed with celebrity plastic surgery.”

Parke said he is a big Kardashian fan, but any similarities between him and Kim are mere coincidental.

James Holt

James Holt, another British man, told The Daily Mail in July 2016 that he spent £21,000 ($29,000) to look like Kendall and Kylie Jenner. He spent £10,000 on his lips alone, to make them look just like the Jenner sisters’ lips. He also spent £3,000 on Botox and £2,000 on cheek filler. He said he was willing to have six ribs removed so he could have an hourglass figure.

Chloe Saxon

Chloe Saxon, a glamour model from Miami living in Manchester, England, told the Daily Mail in July 2017 that she already spent thousands to look like Kim Kardashian, even though her boyfriend Michael was not happy with it.

“Michael hates me getting stuff done. But nothing will stop me, nothing,” she told the Mail. At the time, she just needed her butt “done.”

“Once I get my bum done I will feel more confident,” she said at the time. “It will definitely make me feel I have more of that Kim K look.”

Marlene Chinea

In January 2016, 36-year-old Florida nurse Marlene Chinea told the Daily Mail she spent $10,291 to make her buttocks look like Kim Kardashians. She got a Brazilian Butt lift, which involves doctors injecting four pounds of fat into her buttocks.

“No matter how much exercise I did, I’d never get the results I wanted,’ she said. ‘I was okay with my bum before but I thought a little more would accentuate my assets. I simply wanted more projection,” she said. “I modelled my butt on Kim Kardashian. Kim is simply beautiful and anything she wears looks fabulous on her.”

Thalia Almodovar

Thalia Almodovar is a transgener Kim Kardashian superfan. She told Barcroft.TV in 2015 that she spent $100,000 on plastic surgeries.

“I think Kim Kardashian is absolutely stunning, she is gorgeous,” she said. “I love the shape of her body, I think she is beautiful and I admire what she has accomplished.”

Almodovar said she had a butt enhancement and breat implants, but did not intend to look like Kim at first. She did not realize she looked like Kim until someone at a Manhattan boutique called her “Kim Kardashian” in 2009. She embraced the comparison though.

“It felt a little awkward because I knew I wasn’t Kim so I didn’t want to feel like an impostor but it was fun and nice – I take it as a compliment,” she said in 2015.

Myla Sinanaj

Myla Sinanaj is a name Kardashian fans might recognize. She dated Kim’s ex-husband, Kris Humphries. She later tried to cash-in on her link to the Kardashians by starring in a sex tape, which she shared with TMZ of course. After the video came out, she told TMZ she was getting $30,000 worth of procedutres to look like Kim. Her procedures were featured on Inside Edition.