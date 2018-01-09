Kardashian Fans Launch Parody Instagram Account to Recreate Family’s Snaps

It’s been said that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” and these fans of the Kardashians are putting that adage into action.

San Francisco bloggers Katie Burroughs and Kathleen Lee have launched an Instagram account called “what_would_yeezus_wear” where they post photos of themselves parodying pictures of the Kardashian clan.

The two girls leave no stone unturned, lampooning the likes of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and even Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

It’s Kim Kardshian and her family that they most like to spoof, however, posting photos of themselves filling in for the business mogul, her rapper husband Kanye West, and children North and Saint.

“We’re both inspired by creativity, originality, and style,” Burroughs said while speaking to Refinery29. “We started this because we thought it was funny and it gave us a creative outlet. We’re going to keep up this hobby until the idea of making $10,000 handbags out of Trader Joe’s bags no longer makes us laugh.”

“I truly love pop culture and ‘Internetting’ as a study in human psychology, so Kimye is the perfect case study in celebrity and how the public treats that,” Lee then added.

No word on if any of the Kardashian/Jenner family has seen account, but parody is really nothing new for them to deal with, as they’ve been mocked the likes of Saturday Night Live as well as every late night talk show host.