Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lands Big Role on Broadway

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe announced that she would be performing as the host and guest singer in Home for the Holidays to listeners of her Off the Vine podcast this week.

“I have an announcement to make!” she gushed. “Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to Broadway.”

The 32-year-old continued, “Yeah so exciting news, I mean I’ve known about this for a while now. It was originally supposed to be in Vegas, I was gonna host the show, but they moved it to New York over the holidays. It’s called Home for the Holidays and it’s on Broadway with yours truly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, I’ll be the host.”

Bristowe tweeted out a poster for the show Tuesday, revealing that she would be joining the cast for a “couple” songs.

Hosting and joining the cast for a couple songs!!! pic.twitter.com/YScPAYBpVZ — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) October 24, 2017

Home for the Holidays will show at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City from Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. Other notable cast members include Candice Glover of American Idol, Josh Kaufman of The Voice and Biance Ryan of America’s Got Talent.