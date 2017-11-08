Twitter Blasts Kailyn Lowry With Racist Tweet After Asking ‘Dominican Republic or Jamaica?’

Kailyn Lowry found herself on the receiving end social media backlash after posting one of her latest tweets, and the wildly inappropriate responses will make you gasp with shock. Dominican Republic or Jamaica?! I can't decide 😭 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 12, 2017 The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to ask her fans which country she should go to on vacation, and her haters took the opportunity to throw some seriously over-the-line shade. The 25-year-old tweeted: "Dominican Republic or Jamaica?! I can't decide." As is the case with many of Kailyn's tweets, hundreds of Twitter users replied. However, the MTV reality star, who is expecting her third child, was likely unprepared for the scathing and even racist commentary that she would receive. One particularly nasty tweet was so over the line that is too graphic to host on Pop Culture, but it was the start of a downward spiral into insults thrown at Kailyn. This was only one of many outrageously brutal tweets hurled in Kailyn's direction. The Twitter thread spiraled out of control in a hurry, and for her sake, it would probably be best if Kailyn didn't lay eyes on some of the other savage comments. Keep Scrolling to see more reactions to Kailyn Lowry's tweet.

This Twitter bashing session that went down on Wednesday came at a time when Kailyn is admittedly not at her best. In previous weeks, Kailyn Lowry she has revealed that she has been having an overwhelmingly difficult time during her pregnancy. Kail is carrying her third child, whose father has yet to be revealed, and the media attention to the drama in her life has been kicked into overdrive. Earlier this month, Kail shared a message on Twitter that read: "I've cried more in the past 6 months than I have in my entire life."

Kailyn is already mother to two young boys. She has seven-year-old Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and her three-year-old Lincoln from her ended marriage to Javi Marroquin. Lowry first revealed the news of her pregnancy on her blog, kaillowry.com, back in February. "I am pregnant," she wrote. "I'm sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time." Kailyn continued by writing on her blog: "Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. This is the baby I thought I wasn't sure if I could have. I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."