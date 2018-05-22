Kailyn Lowry Threatens to Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Reunion Fight

Last season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion was almost too much for Kailyn Lowry!

The MTV star threatened to quit the reality series after a behind-the-scenes fight between Briana DeJesus and her over ex-husband Javi Marroquin popped off during the reunion taping.

After Lowry and DeJesus nearly got physical during last week’s episode of the show, the 26-year-old mother-of-three barely let the camera crew film her, locking herself in the dressing room for the entire day when not filming.

“None of this would be happening if it wasn’t for [DeJesus] and Jenelle [Evans],” Lowry, joined by Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer, told executive producers during the episode. “What do we do about Jenelle and Briana so we don’t feel like we have to walk away from the show?”

As the drama during the episode continued both with DeJesus and Evans, Lowry appeared to really be done with the show. “This is trash TV. This whole thing has turned to trash,” she said. “I did not sign up for this garbage.”

The fight between the Teen Mom 2 co-stars was also getting to DeJesus’ family, especially her sister Brittany DeJesus. When Lowry’s friend, Bone, stormed into the 23-year-old’s room when she heard her talking about her friend, the two girls went after her. “Don’t be disrespectful because I’ll smack the s— out of you. You’re lucky my kids are here,” Briana told the girl while holding her newborn baby.

Brittany was ready to fight someone at this point. “B—, come out,” Brittany said running after Lowry’s friend, before being stopped by security. She then added, “Hillbilly-looking a— b—.”

Clearly Lowry didn’t quit the show, and filmed for the ongoing season of the MTV series.

But she did have a choice comment about what went down at the reunion on Twitter while Monday’s episode was airing.

Bitch — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 22, 2018

“B—,” she tweeted.

The two have not made up even a year later, with The Ashley reporting that during the ongoing season’s weekend reunion filming, Lowry got into it again with Brittany, with things almost turning physical when Briana’s sister allegedly came up behind her and pulled her hair before being dragged away by security.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

