‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Found Her ‘Soulmate’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has reportedly found her “soulmate” in Dominique Potter, after having three sons by three different men.

Puerto ricoooooooo A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

“Kailyn and Dominique are deeply in love, and spend all of their time together. Dominique hasn’t officially moved in to Kailyn’s place yet, but she might as well have, as she’s always there,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The source told Hollywood Life that Potter has “really helped alleviate” Lowry’s anxiety, adding, “It’s awesome having someone she loves, who is her best friend, there with her every day to share everything with, Kailyn has finally found her soulmate.”

Back in September, Lowry confirmed on Twitter that Potter is her girlfriend when a fan asked about a female friend seen on Lowry’s Instagram Story.

During an episode of her podcast last week, Lowry opened up about her relationship with Potter.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

Lowry has appeared in several Instagram photos posted by Potter.

Lowry has three children, Isaac Elliot Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin and a son born in August. She initially named her third son Lux Russell Lopez, but she has reportedly taken steps to change his name while in a custody battle with his father, Chris Lopez.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kailynlowry