Kailyn Lowry’s Son Reunites With Estranged Father

Kailyn Lowry’s 4-month-old son is finally getting to spend time with his father.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member gave birth to son Lux in August, but revealed on the MTV show’s October reunion that her ex Chris Lopez hadn’t seen his baby in a month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, this week, Lowry and Lopez reconnected through a court supervised visit, reports Radar. She posted a photo on her Snapchat account showing a picture of Lux with the caption, “Someone’s ready to see his daddy today!”

“It was a supervised visit” a source close to Lowry told the publication. “The visits are not on a schedule, it wasn’t at a visitation center. It was wherever they decided to go as long as the supervisor was there.”

Lowry and Lopez had had “no contact at all” since the birth, Lowry said on the reunion, as her ex cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

“It’s something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said, adding, “I stayed, so it’s my fault.”

However, she doesn’t want to keep Lux from his father.

“She’s just happy they were able to se each other,” the source continued.

In November, Lowry filed a petition with the court to change Lux’s last name from Lopez to Lowry.

“My guess is he won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” a source told Radar.

They continued: “Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn’t have any rights to Lux without signing. He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.”

Lowry has two other sons as well, 8-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and 4-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin.

While she and Rivera remain on good terms, Lowry recently opened up about how her coparenting relationship with Marroquin has gone downhill over the last few months, not coincidentally around the time he confirmed his relationship with Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus.

“Javi and I got to a really good place by early Fall and it’s unfortunate that things have changed so much to the degree that it’s affecting our ability to coparent,” Lowry told Us Weekly.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kaillowry, Snapchat/Kailyn Lowry