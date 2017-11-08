Kailyn Lowry Tweets About ‘Rough Days’ And The Internet Had Words

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to report that she has been having a difficult time the past few days. Shortly after posting, it was evident that the Internet had some words for the pregnant reality star.

Rough couple of days — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 4, 2017

"Rough couple of days," the 25-year-old tweeted.

Kailyn's message was met with a heavily mixed reaction from her fans, followers, and haters. While many spoke out to offer encouraging words for the MTV star, others took to Twitter to lash out against Kailyn for her controversial past.

One Twitter user with the handle @Sinkthem clearly did not feel bad for Kailyn when they wrote: "You've made your life rough. So...no sympathy."

A slew of other Twitter users reacted to Kailyn's tweet and the responses were totally wild.

Do you think some of these Twitter responses to Kailyn Lowry were out of line?

