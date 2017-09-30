Kailyn Lowry Reveals Big News About Her Future on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry has been a familiar face for audiences on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 for more than eight years, but the 25-year-old reveals she now has plans for her own series.

In an interview with Radar Online, the mother-of-three and college graduate revealed she will be moving out of the MTV franchise to pursue a new show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I filmed a pilot with one of my friends back in March so I am hoping to edit that and try to get it out there,” Lowry said. “I want to pitch it and see what happens.”

Though she did not give away too many details regarding the series and whether or not it is another reality series or feature-length pilot, she said it’s “a TV show about working moms with a spin to it.”

Earlier this year, Lowry graduated from Delaware State University with a Bachelor’s in Mass Communications, explaining to the agency that she now wants to pursue her Master’s Degree.

“I just don’t know when,” she said. “It depends on the kids and where I’m at. I don’t know exactly for what yet either.”

Lowry spent six years completing her Bachelor’s Degree while raising sons, Issac, 7 with ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera; and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She recently welcomed her third son, with whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Lowry’s former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans Eason took to Instagram Stories to share a few words for her friend, while sharing a photo of Lowry with a link to the news story.

“We will miss you Kail but congrats on your new show,” Evans Eason wrote.

It is unclear if the show will be pitched to MTV or another network.