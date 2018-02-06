Kailyn Lowry Calls Jenelle Evans’ Wedding a ‘S— Show’ After Unseen ‘Teen Mom 2’ Moment Airs

Kailyn Lowry is coming down hard on Jenelle Evans after unseen footage of the Teen Mom 2 cast member’s wedding to David Eason appeared in a Behind the Scenes special Monday.

Some particularly shocking footage that fans got to see for the first time was of a fight that broke out at Evans’ wedding when a guest was asked to leave by producers after continuing to use obscene language around the children at the reception.

When the guest started to get rowdy, not only with the producer but with other guests, Evans got involved herself, hiking up her wedding dress and yelling at producers to let her handle evicting her friends.

Things looked like they might come to blows for a minute before the guest’s girlfriend told Evans, “You had a beautiful wedding,” and drove off.

Lowry, who livetweeted the special, had a different opinion of the nuptials.

What a shit show of a wedding #teenmom2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2018

Evans was quick to respond to the diss.

At least I didn’t go around telling everyone at the reunion a while back that you wanted divorce Javi to have a “black baby” , like wow. Classy kail… right to me and my mom’s face lmao why didn’t they show that shit show? — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) February 6, 2018

But fans weren’t buying Evans’ story.

Prob because you just made that up 😝 — Rebecca Dickinson🌻 (@bekkxx3) February 6, 2018

Ah yes, because in the dictionary next to “credible source,” we’ll find your picture. — Heather Woods (@THEHEATHERWOODS) February 6, 2018

Evans’ wedding, which aired on MTV in October, wasn’t without its share of on-screen drama, however.

While the couple rushed around getting things done for their upcoming nuptials, Evans said she felt like she had “no f—ing friends” and was being ignored by her groom, who was laying sod for the ceremony.

“I want him to ask me what’s wrong with me right now,” Evans responded when film crew members asked why she was upset. “I’m doing all the planning by myself, I shouldn’t have to do this all by myself.”

When Eason suggests the camera crew leave while his bride-to-be calmed down, the 25-year-old took it to the next level, screaming at producers to get off her property.

“You guys need to leave for the rest of the f—ing day!” she yelled. “Everyone needs to leave! We can just cancel the whole f—ing wedding!”

The couple did end up going through with their vows, and despite recent split rumors, still appear to be going strong.

