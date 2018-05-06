Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Jenelle Evans’ Husband David’s ‘Cheetos’ Comment

Kailyn Lowry did not let David Eason’s “Cheetos” comment go by without an answer. The Teen Mom 2 star clapped back on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a bag of Cheetos.

The latest chapter of the feud involving Jenelle Evans‘ husband and Lowry began when Lowry discussed the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion on her Coffee Convos podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have a reunion next month. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen,” Lowry said, reports OK Magazine. “I don’t know if they’re going to have to separate us. I don’t know how [Leah Messer] and I can sit in the same room as Jenelle. At this point it’s not drama between the cast mates. You’re talking about our children. At that point, Leah and I probably want to throw hands. But it’s not worth it. Just keep her away from us.”

Eason appeared to respond with a Facebook post on April 30.

“So I guess Kailyn Lowry got her keyboard so greasy from Cheetos that her finger slipped and said some tough guy s— about me and my wife,” Eason wrote. “Apparently her plastic surgeon filled her head with the same shit he filled her a— with [no common sense].”

Eason later admitted to not knowing exactly what Lowry’s latest comments about him were. “I don’t know what she said about me but that doesn’t make her any less of a piece of s—,” he wrote.

“All I know is she has had many podcasts or whatever talking s— about me more than once,” Eason later told a fan. “Not that I even care to watch it but I heard about it. Either way [she’s] an idiot.”

Lowry fired back on Instagram, with a photo on her Instagram Story with her holding a bag of Cheetos. She also posted a message for Eason and Evans on Wednesday.

“Two of my co-stars keep wanting a reaction from me, so I’m finally giving it. Click the #LinkInBio to see what I have to say #StayClassy #Cheetos,” she wrote. The link goes to the OK Magazine story on her Cheetos photo.

There has been drama surrounding the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion, which has reached a boiling point after Evans’ road rage incident. On April 26, Evans called 911 to complain about a driver tailgating her, but the truck driver told police Evans followed him home, hit his truck and ran over his mailbox. He also said Evans “pulled a gon on him.”

A witness described Evans’ driving “like a bat out of hell,” telling Radar Online she was driving 65 to 70 mph on a dirt road.

“[The driver] was outside his house hollering that some crazy lady was following him with a gun,” the source told Radar Online. “[Evans] had really dark windows. I could tell that it was a woman, but her windows were up. He yelled that she had a gun, so I stayed out of the way.”

On Friday, Radar also reported Evans was refusing to film the reunion, since Eason would not be allowed to participate.

“Jenelle doesn’t want to go anywhere without David, and MTV isn’t paying for him to come to the reunion,” a source told Radar. “And David is trying to talk her out of going too, manipulating her and telling her that she should just skip it.”

In February, MTV fired Eason for his homophobic and controversial social media posts, including statements about the Parkland, Florida school shooting.