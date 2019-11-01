Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence After Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Jenelle Evans Splits From David Eason

Kailyn Lowry is letting bygones be bygones with former Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans after the fired MTV star announced Thursday that she had “filed papers” to end her marriage to husband David Eason. Despite their fiery feuding in the past, Lowry told InTouch Weekly after the news broke that she “wishes her the best” going forward.

Evans announced she had split from her husband of two years Thursday via an Instagram note, writing, “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Lowry has regularly been critical of Evans due to her relationship with Eason, who was fired from MTV for making homophobic remarks online more than a year before the network would sever ties with his wife for standing by him amid the scandal surrounding him killing the family’s French bulldog.

The incident also sparked a Child Protective Services and police investigation and resulted in Evans and Eason losing custody temporarily of the four children living in their household at the time — daughter Ensley, 2, Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, her 9-year-old son Jace, whose grandmother Barbara has majority custody, and Eason’s daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

Although the couple put up a happy front following the return of their children, a source told Us Weekly this split had been “a long time coming.”

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the source explained. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

