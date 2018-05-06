‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Blows up at Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus in Backstage Reunion Fight

Kailyn Lowry was involved in a backstage argument with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and fellow cast member Briana Dejesus at the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, and the footage has now come out.

In the preview for the upcoming season premiere, Marroquin and Dejesus are shown walking up to Lowry’s dressing room door. The MTV camera crew, producers and security are with them. Marroquin wants to talk to Lowry about something, but she refuses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother-of-three, who shares 3-year-old Lincoln with Marroquin, says she will not discuss the reunion’s events with him on-camera.

“I’m not doing this on camera,” Lowry said.

Marroquin replies, “They can stay outside, I’m going to talk to you.”

Lowry then compares the confrontation to an episode of Jerry Springer, but Marroquin says she escalated the situation to Springer-levels.

Lowry, 26, said, “It’s so Jerry Springer,” he responded, “You did Jerry Springer!”

DeJesus keeps trying to but into the conversation, but her words are unintelligible. Lowry finally turned her attention to her fellow cast member and did not hold back.

“Are you for real right now?” Lowry says. “You literally sat there and said, ‘Shut up you’re annoying, shut up you’re annoying.’ This has nothing to do with you.”

DeJesus yells back, “It has everything to do with me!”

Lowry ends the discussion by reiterating that she will talk to Marroquin off-camera at their hotel later that night, but she will not do it on camera.

“I don’t want these people around my kids,” she says. “Have a nice day.”

While many of the issues between the three parties have now been resolved, Lowry is now involved with yet another castmate feud.

She has set her sights on Jenelle Evans, arguably the most controversial of all the Teen Mom 2 cast members. Evans has been at the center of numerous controversies during the off-season, including one involving an alleged road rage incident and a firearm.

Lowry simply does not want anything to do with Evans and has made it clear online.

“We have a reunion next month. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen,” she said on her podcast Coffee Convos. “I don’t know if they’re going to have to separate us. I don’t know how Leah and I can sit in the same room as Jenelle. At this point it’s not drama between the cast mates. You’re talking about our children. At that point, Leah and I probably want to throw hands. But it’s not worth it. Just keep her away from us.”