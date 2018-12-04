Kailyn Lowry Appears to Be Back With Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Ex Chris Lopez in New Photos

Kailyn Lowry is getting cozy with ex Chris Lopez while filming for Teen Mom 2 amid ongoing rumors that the couple is back together.

The mother-of-three took to the red carpet to debut her new Pothead hair line Friday, looking happy while posing for photos with Lopez, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Lux.

See the photos here.

In addition to the couple-like photos, an eyewitness for the event told Radar Monday that the two certainly looked like more than friendly exes.

“At one point, Kail wrapped her arms around him and hugged him for a while,” they said. “They were really happy.”

Also notable was that Lopez was reportedly allowing himself to be filmed for the MTV show, which he has previously opted out of.

The couple has been spotted looking friendly a number of times recently, which has spurred rumors that the two are giving things another shot beyond coparenting. And while Lowry has admitted on social media recently that she is no longer single, she replied to a fan asking if Lopez was the person who had taken her off the market, “F– no.”

Lopez and Lowry definitely have a complicated history, with Lowry slamming the father of her child during the last season of Teen Mom 2 for being uninvolved in his son’s life and allegedly cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

She even revealed on her blog in June that Lopez was her “first love.”

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” she said, referencing exes Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera, with whom she shares 8-year-old Isaac and 5-year-old Lincoln.

“This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time,” she continued of her breakup with Lopez. “Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different.”

Lopez, despite his up-and-down history with Lowry, would even be the father of her next child if she had her way.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told Us Weekly in November. “Kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

As for whether the two can make things work, either romantically or as coparents, that will remain to be seen.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

