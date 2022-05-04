Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star Family Speaks Out

✖

Former Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey died by suicide. Just hours after news broke that the pageant star died at the age of 16, Posey's family confirmed in a statement to TMZ that "although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

Confirmation of her cause of death came after Posey's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, confirmed her daughter's passing in a Monday Facebook post, writing, "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone." Although Gatterman at the time did not reveal her daughter's cause of death, The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office soon confirmed to PEOPLE that it was part of a multi-agency investigation related to the death of Posey, who was 5 years old when she appeared on one episode of the TLC series that saw her compete in the California Tropic Arizona pageant and become the face of a now-viral meme. Other agencies involved include the Washington State Parks Department and the Blaine Police Department.

Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Jacob Kennett confirmed to the outlet that Washington State Patrol "was called to assist Whatcom Sheriff's department to assist in a death investigation involving a minor at Birch Bay State Park" at around 1:26 p.m. on Monday. Kennett added that it was "an ongoing, multi-agency investigation." Further information was not provided at the time.

In the statement to TMZ, Posey's family reflected on the teen's many achievements, sharing, "She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall." The family also shared that Posey had a love for aviation and had plans to continue to work in the entertainment industry while pursuing her goal of a commercial pilot's license.

Amid her passing, Posey's family has set up a fund, titled the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund, at the Whatcom Community Foundation in her name. The fund "will help get much needed resources to students in crisis."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.