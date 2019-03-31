JWoww’s Tattoo Artist Reveals Detailed Look at ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s New Ink

Jersey Shore fans are getting a close-up look at Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s intricate new tattoo from artist Nikko Hurtado.

After Farley revealed this weekend she had the Las Vegas tattoo artist ink a portrait of her son Greyson on her left hand, Hurtado shared a detailed gallery of the work on his own Instagram, calling the MTV personality “such a tough cookie.”

“Like if you would get your kids face on you? I would,” he captioned the photos. “Really happy to have tattooed [JWoww] cannot wait to finish this piece. Thanks for being such a tough cookie. You are awesome! Block in of her sons portrait on her hand. It’s a little swollen.”

Hurtado’s followers were impressed by the realistic rendering of her 2-year-old son, calling it “awesome” and an “amazing gift.”

Farley, 33, clearly felt similarly, sharing a photo of herself showing off the new body mod with the caption, “When your dream artist gives you your dream tattoo. My son forever on my hand.”

On her post, the artist commented, “Man I’m so honored [JWoww,] you are really a sweet human being. Now take care of it, and I can’t wait to get mine. Haha. Thanks to my boy [Sean Dowdell] for letting me use a station [at Club Tattoo Miracle Mile Shops] to get this piece done.”

Even her Jersey Shore co-stars were feeling the new look, with Paul “Dj Pauly D” DelVecchio commenting, “That came out so dope!”

Farley has been working hard to advocate for her son after he was diagnosed with autism last year, utilizing everything from special sensory experiences to early intervention work to keep him moving forward.

“Coming from September when he didn’t even know his name — like, he would not respond to his name once. It was a concern of ours because we actually thought it was his hearing, originally,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month, adding that Greyson, who sees four or five specialists on a weekly basis, now “knows all his ABCs.”

Photo credit: Instagram/JWoww