Jwoww Congratulates Khloe Kardashian on Birth of Her Daughter

From one reality TV veteran to the other, Jwoww is here for Khloe Kardashian‘s bundle of joy. The Jersey Shore cast member tweeted her congratulations to Kardashian after she reportedly welcomed a baby girl early Thursday morning.

Congrats to the new mama! https://t.co/XFn26gPZ9O — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) April 12, 2018

“Congrats to the new mama!” Jenni “Jwoww” Farley tweeted with a link to the birth news.

Jwoww joined countless others who took to the social media platform to congratulate the 33-year-old new mother.

The arrival of the baby girl, who reportedly has yet to be named, comes days after news broke of Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating scandal in New York City on Saturday. Thompson was reportedly present for the birth, which is congruent with earlier reports that Kardashian would allow him in the delivery room, despite the photos and videos that surfaced of him kissing a woman at a club.

Sources told TMZ Wednesday that although Khloe is “devastated” about reports detailing Thompson’s behavior, she “understands the importance of the birth in the lives of everyone involved.”

To that end, the mom-to-be may have taken into account the fact that Thompson is the father of her child and that an important bond can be formed between parents and their children in the delivery room.

Kardashian’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her BFF Malikka Haqq were also by her side for the birth, TMZ reports.

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October. In the security tape, he can be seen kissing one of the women.

As for what will happen with Kardashian and Thompson, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is likely to stay with the NBA player.

“She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work,” the source said of Kardashian. “She tried forever to make it work with Lamar [Odom]. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this.”

The source added, “Khloé could probably convince herself to get over the fact that he maybe, kind of, sort of, hooked up with some groupie while out on the road. But being so indiscreet about it and letting it get splashed all over the place and having it humiliate her? That’s actually even worse.”