Joy-Anna Duggar’s Due Date Comment Isn’t Adding up for Fans

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s comment about her baby’s due date is reigniting speculation of a shotgun wedding.

During a video posted to the Duggar Family Website, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth stand alongside several other family members while wishing sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo well after they announced they were expecting their first child earlier this week.

“Yeah I’m excited because it’s only going to be six months longer than mine,” Joy-Anna says in the video. “That is so cool.”

Some Counting On internet sleuths were quick to point out that this statement made it pretty easy to narrow down a vague due date for the 20-year-old, reports Inquisitr.

In Jeremy and Jinger’s announcement, they revealed they could not know the sex of their baby at this point, which means the Duggar daughter could be as far along as 16 weeks.

Traditional wisdom recommends that pregnant mothers wait until they are out of their first trimester to announce they’re expecting, when risk of a miscarriage drops sharply, so if the couple waited until the 12th week, that would mean the they conceived their first child in early October, and that she will give birth around July.

Based off of Joy-Anna’s “six months longer” comment, this would mean she was set to give birth this month, which would mean she and Austin conceived their baby in March 2017. The couple married on May 26, 2017.

Joy-Anna and Austin have been accused of having a shotgun wedding before, partly based on the TLC cast member’s questionable pregnancy timeline and partly because the couple pushed up their wedding from October 2017 to May 2017 without explanation.

The Duggars’ incredibly conservative beliefs don’t allow for kissing before marriage, let alone sex before marriage.

Friends of the family have defended her bump in the past, saying that the mom-to-be is simply carrying her baby differently, but if Joy-Anna’s comment isn’t a result of faulty math, that might not be the full story.

