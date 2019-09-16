Joy-Anna Duggar Faces Criticism for Latest Photo of 1-Year-Old Son With Coffee

It’s no secret that social media has become a cesspool of vitriol in the past few years, with celebrities and reality stars at the center of anonymous finger-wagging from critics and trolls knowing how to parent someone else’s child — kind of like those slamming the Duggars.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Sept. 12, Joy-Anna Duggar was at the center of criticism from followers after she posted a snapshot of her son, Gideon appearing to sip iced coffee out of a to-go cup, joking he had needed some extra energy.

“A little coffee to get him through the day,” she captioned the photos with a coffee emoji. “Or maybe not… he already has more energy than I can keep up with.” She concluded her post with the hashtagged phrases for “no coffee for him” and “so much energy.”

However, fans didn’t take too kindly to the disclaimer and poured their upset out in the comments section of her photos.

“Cute shot, but you don’t give a one year old coffee or pop,” one fan wrote.

“He is too young for coffee,” added another.

“You should not give him coffee, but so cute,” chimed in a third.

“Why would you give coffee to your baby???? Don’t you know how much sugar it has plus the caffeine ???” added another.

Thankfully, the Counting On star had plenty of supportive comments, defending the young mother against haters.

“It’s clearly a joke,” explained a commenter.

Duggar’s sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard was also at the center of mom-shaming last month, after she was slammed for sharing a video of her son being “scared” and crying as they drove to church. The window of their vehicle had gotten stuck, and as rain was coming. Though the couple had covered it with plastic, the loud noise as it blew in the wind left the little one scared.

“Here’s the video from this morning I promised to share,” Jill wrote on her Instagram Story, which showed Samuel sitting happily in his car seat before suddenly breaking into tears as they began to drive.

“Poor baby! He’s scared!” she wrote in a second clip, in which she can be heard laughing.

Jill found the moment so funny, she shared it to Instagram posts, directing her followers to the Story, though fans took the opportunity to criticize her parenting in the comments section.

“This is flat-out very unkind and unfeeling actions towards a child,” one person wrote. “That child looks to you two pin heads for his physical and emotional well being. To subject him to the cold and wind sounds in a moving car without a window and then laugh about it on social demonstrates a very low level of empathy and concern on your part.”

Jill eventually addressed the criticism, sharing how the window had been fixed.

“For those concerned about Sam…” she wrote over top a photo of her vehicle. “The window is fixed now lol [no more bags] [no crying babies].”

