Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals ‘2nd Anniversary Baby’ Post With Touching Message for Husband Austin

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 26, and Duggar made sure to share a heartfelt post to her husband on Instagram to mark the occasion.

The reality star posted a slideshow of photos of the pair, including shots from their wedding day and a snap of Forsyth and the couple’s 1-year-old son Gideon.

Duggar also included a lengthy caption praising her husband, thanking him for supporting her and sharing her excitement for their upcoming vacation.

“Happy 2nd Anniversary, Baby!” she began. “It’s hard to believe that’s its already been two years since we said ‘I do’. I am so thankful for the strong man and the spiritual leader you are in my life! You are my anchor when my crazy waves of emotions seem to take over. You’re patience and unconditional love towards me is more than I deserve.”

“I love doing life with you… our spontaneous adventures, dreaming of the future together, working together… You are the person that I want to share my best memories and my toughest trials with!” she continued. “I’m crazy about you, I love you OH. SOOO. MUCH and can’t wait to spend forever with you! Annddd…. I’m so excited about our anniversary trip coming up soon!!! [two years to forever] [best 2 years] [i love my life].”

Duggar and Forsyth are currently expecting their second child, having shared the news earlier this month on the Duggar family’s website.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the couple said. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Joy Anna also had a busy weekend, attending the wedding of fellow reality star Carlin Bates from Bringing up Bates. The family is equally as large as the Duggar clan, making it no surprise that Joy Anna would be involved. The future mom added some photos from before and after the wedding online, glowing for fans and hiding that baby bump under her dress.

