Josiah Duggar Posts Instagram Photo With New Girlfriend Lauren Swanson

Josiah Duggar and his new girlfriend Lauren Swanson look head over heels in the first photo of the couple to surface on his social media.

The Counting On son, 21, announced he was courting Swanson Tuesday after a previous courtship with family friend Marjorie Jackson ended after four months in 2015.

Swanson, 18, is the oldest of eight children and has been a family friend of the Duggars for years. Longtime fans of the reality show may remember her appearance in an episode of 19 Kids and Counting.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together. Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined,” Duggar told PEOPLE following the news of their courtship.

The two have already traveled internationally as well, as proven by an Instagram of the couple in New Zealand Tuesday. During their trip, they also made a stop in Australia as part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles conferences, which they attended with the Duggar family.

“I’m really enjoying the beauty in New Zealand,” he captioned a picture of the two enjoying the beach, Duggar clad in tan pants and a button-up shirt and Swanson in a knee-length denim skirt and button-up shirt. “Oh, and the landscape is pretty nice too I guess. #mygirl #lauren.”

Duggar hasn’t stop gushing over his girlfriend since the TLC family made its official announcement.

“I so appreciate Lauren’s Christlike character and tender heart toward others. She brings sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s always stood out to me that in every situation, she looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them.”

Courting, for the Duggars conservative Christian sect, isn’t like traditional dating. During this stage of a relationship, the couple will spent time getting to know each other under supervision by a family member, never alone.

As for physical contact, a courting couple is only allowed to give side hugs — no holding hands, touching or kissing allowed. Hand-holding is saved for engagement, and a Duggar’s first kiss happens on their wedding day.

“We are thankful to God and our families for the love and support we’ve received in starting this new chapter of life and look forward to sharing it with others as the future unfolds,” Duggar said.