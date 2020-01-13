Josh Duggar Resurfaces on Wife Anna’s Instagram in Wake of Legal Issues

Just months after Homeland Security raided Josh Duggar‘s business in Arkansas and his home, the controversial member of the Counting On family has reappeared in one of his wife’s Instagram photos. The exact nature of the raid and investigation at Duggar’s car dealership and home is still unclear and the family had been denying the raid even occurred back in November. In the photo, Duggar was all smiles next to his wife and six children which was captioned with a Bible Psalm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:39am PST

“Happy Sunday!” the caption opened. “I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.”

It is the first time that Duggar has been spotted since the raid and since his company was held in contempt of court as part of a real estate battle. As noted, the company and Duggar clan have claimed the raid never happened.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind,” the Duggar family said.

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” the family’s statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

A spokesperson for Homeland Security contradicted this statement without revealing too much information about the investigation.

“[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation,” the Homeland Security spokesperson told KNWA.

Anna Duggar had limited the comments on her social media posts amid the legal woes, choosing exactly who can leave comments and who can’t. Most of the comments on the recent post are glowing and positive, likely indicating that this is still the case for the controversial group.