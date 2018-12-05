Josh Duggar Suffers Legal Loss in Lawsuit Against Town

Josh Duggar is facing yet another legal setback after a lawsuit the former TLC star filed against officials in his home state of Arkansas was dismissed by a judge.

In March, the former 19 Kids and Counting star filed a lawsuit against Washington County and the Springdale municipality of Arkansas, claiming that authorities had illegally released documents alleging he had sexually assaulted his sisters, saying the release of the documents caused him “emotional distress.”

Radar reported Tuesday that a judge had dismissed the entire case on Nov. 30 after the city of Springdale filed a motion calling his claims “absurd.” Duggar did not file a reply to the city’s claim within the mandated time frame.

“The time afforded by the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure for the Plaintiff to respond has passed and Plaintiff has made no responsive filing,” the dismissal documents obtained by Radar read. “It is therefore, considered, ordered and adjudged, that this matter shall be dismissed with prejudice as to the re-filing of any claim, counterclaim, or filed herein.”

Duggar’s career in conservative politics and as a reality TV personality came to an end in 2015, when Arkansas State Police documents were released that revealed his father, Jim Bob Duggar, had told police that his son had molested five young girls between 2002 and 2003, four of five of whom were Josh’s sisters.

In 2015, Jill and Jessa Duggar admitted they were two of the four sisters victimized by their brother to Megyn Kelly on The Kelly File.

“Well, I think in the case of what Josh did, it was very wrong,” Jessa said at the time. “I’m not going to justify anything that he did or say it was ok, not permissible, but I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying. I’m like that is so overboard and a lie really, I mean people get mad at me for saying that but I can say this because I was one of the victims. So I can speak out and I can say this and set the record straight here.”

She continued: “Like in Josh’s case, he was a boy, a young boy in puberty and a little too curious about girls. And that got him into to some trouble. And he made some bad choices, but really the extent of it was mild, inappropriate touching, on fully clothed victims, most of it while girls were sleeping.”

