Josh Duggar Reportedly Seeking Lengthy Delay in Child Pornography Trial

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar is hoping to delay his trial until February 2022. The 33-year-old is facing two federal charges related to receiving and possessing child pornography. He was arrested on April 29 and has been out on bail since May 5. His trial is scheduled to start on July 6.

Duggar's attorneys filed a motion to delay the trial on Thursday, reports KNWA. They claim they hired an independent computer forensic expert, and it will take her some time to examine each of the devices at the center of the case. The computer forensic expert predicts it will take "several months" to analyze the devices, especially as one is being held at a government facility because it allegedly contains child pornography. Duggar's lead attorney, Justin Gelfand, also wants a delay because he has several federal trials scheduled between July 2021 and November 2021. All of those trials were previously delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorneys also claim more time is needed to "pursue certain investigative leads based on the discovery," reports Radar Online. They also accused the government of not interviewing "certain key witnesses" and there are "certain sources of possible evidence" the government "did not obtain during its investigation." The judge has not ruled on the motion yet.

The Department of Homeland Security arrested Duggar on April 29. He pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Although he was released on bail, he cannot come into contact with his six children unless his wife Anna Duggar, who is pregnant with their seventh child, approves. He is now living with his parents' church friends LaCount and Maria Reber. Duggar is also not allowed to use controlled substances and firearms and had to surrender his passport. He can also not be in possession of electronic devices. He can only leave the Rebers' home for court obligations or pre-approved trips.

According to the federal indictment, Duggar allegedly obtained images of children being sexually abused in 2019. He allegedly had over 200 images on his computer, officials said. The government and the defense have reportedly agreed that the names of the alleged victims will not be included in public court records.

Duggar starred on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting until 2015 when it was revealed that he sexually molested multiple young girls as a teenager. His family now stars on Counting On. "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," his parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, said in a statement after his arrest. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."