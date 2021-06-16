Josh Duggar Arrest: Major Update Regarding Alleged Victims

✖

The alleged victims involved in Josh Duggar's child pornography case will not have their names released to the public. Federal agents have agreed to share certain information with Duggar's legal team, but only if the two parties can agree to a protection agreement –– which, they've reached, according to reports. As part of the deal, any minor victim or witness’s name and information about their school, social media name/handle, home address, and birth date will stay hidden.

In addition, any and all visual evidence involving minors will be sealed from court records. Duggar's team went an extra step, adding, “any publicly filed or disseminated documents that refer to any minor victim or witness shall do so by a generic name, such as 'Minor Victim 1.'" The documents go even further: “By agreeing to the entry of this Protective order, Defendant and the Defense Team do not concede” that “any of the United States’ allegations against the Defendant are true or that any of the Defendant’s actions would have resulted in any person becoming a victim.”

The former TLC star was arrested by The Department of Homeland Security in April for possession of child pornography. Federal officials say Duggar had more than 200 images on his computer in his indictment. He was released on bond and is staying with his parents' close church friends LaCount and Maria Reber, per Radar Online. He's not allowed to make contact with his pregnant wife or their six children without permission from the judge. He's not allowed to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs, nor is he able to view any type of porn or have adult materials in his possession. Any electronic or smart devices in his reach will all have to be password protected. Duggar is due in court next month.

The outlet reports his wife Anna is still supporting her husband throughout the ordeal, which isn't too shocking given the mixed reactions from his other family members. His parents Jim Bob and Michelle responded to the development telling PEOPLE, "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family." Josh's sisters, Jill Duggar Dillard and Jinger Duggar Vuolo, also released some statements of their own.