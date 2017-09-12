Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Reveal Their First Kiss Was at Wedding

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are now a married couple and the two explained that they shared their first kiss at the wedding ceremony.

The couple tied the knot this past Friday after a four-month engagement. Duggar, 22, is the seventh child in his TLC reality show family to get married.

As for their first kiss, Caldwell, 18, says it was “amazing.”

“You always have expectations of the first kiss but it blew all those expectations away,” Joseph said. “It was amazing.”

Caldwell says that another special moment from the ceremony was when she exchanged vows with her husband.

“I think when we said, ‘I do’ inside our vows and everything, I think it really was a super sweet time and it was, I think just made it more real,” she said.

When Duggar saw his bride walking down the aisle in her white cap sleeve wedding gown, he began to cry.

His brother, Josiah, was his best man while Caldwell’s sister Lauren served as her maid of honor.

Back in May, Joseph proposed to Caldwell on his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding night. After getting engaged, the two were then allowed to hold hands and say “I love you.”

They first confirmed their courtship back in March.