Jordyn Woods Goes After Kim and Khloe Kardashian Over Claims She Used Kylie Jenner for Her Money

During the first part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ Season 16 finale, the family was seen dealing with fallout from the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that happened earlier this year.

One scene featured Kim Kardashian on the phone with Kylie Jenner, with Kardashian telling her sister, “Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her. And the disrespect of, just, like, she has to know that there’s a problem.”

Kardashian was seemingly referencing the fact that Woods had collaborated with Jenner on a collection for Jenner’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Woods and Jenner had also been extremely close friends since middle school, often traveling together and even living together, as Woods had been living in Jenner’s guesthouse before the scandal broke.

Woods has also worked as a model for Khloe Kardashian‘s clothing line, Good American, which Kardashian appeared to comment on when she said in the episode that Khloé had both “supported and trusted” Woods as well as “employed” her.

Twitter immediately took issue with Kim’s comments, as did Woods, who shared her thoughts about the situation during an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the episode.

“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Woods said. “I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”

Woods also addressed a claim Khloé had made during the episode, with the Good American designer telling her family that Woods had not apologized to her for kissing Thompson, who was Khloé’s boyfriend at the time of the scandal.

“She’s downplaying the situation, she’s saying, ‘It wasn’t intimate; it wasn’t sexual’, and that wasn’t at all what she said on the phone to me originally,” Khloé said on the show. “I’m not saying things can’t happen. I’m the most understanding person ever. But Jordyn has never once said sorry. She doesn’t have to be afraid of me. I’ve spoken to her with love.”

Responding to Khloé’s allegation, Woods said, “It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be.”

The 21-year-old even took a page from the Kardashians’ book on Sunday night, announcing her upcoming collaboration with boohoo just hours after this week’s KUWTK episode aired.

“It’s important to dream big because nothing is impossible and you have to understand that no matter where you come from, whether you start here or you start here, we all have the same amount of hours in the day,” Woods mused of her new projects, sharing that her motto is “dream big.” “If you want to make something happen, just go for it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jordynwoods