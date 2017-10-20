How Jordan Fisher Is Powering Through Multiple Injuries on ‘DWTS’

Getting a perfect score on Dancing With the Stars is hard enough, but for Jordan Fisher it was close to impossible due to a number of childhood injuries that plague him still today.

The Hamilton star and dancing partner Lindsey Arnold were awarded a perfect score for their Moana-themed foxtrot Monday, but the 23-year-old still suffers from a numerous injuries he got doing gymnastics as a kid.

Making time to rest when he’s not preparing for the show is vital to his success, Fisher said.

“I don’t have great hips for somebody who’s 23,” he told PEOPLE. “I think adrenaline is a big factor. It definitely can mask a lot of things that I deal with, but the moment I get into my car and head home, that’s when my body goes ‘Oh God.’”

In addition to his hip issues, the actor suffers from tendinitis in both achilles, thin cartilage in his ankles and rotator cuff problems in his right shoulder.

“I’m definitely sore all the time,” says Fisher, but exercise like dancing is what will keep him from doing “real damage” in the future.

“It’s a matter of keeping it strengthened as much as I possibly can and continuing to just push through it,” he said. “The doctors have always said ‘The moment you stop using it, use it.’ So my goal every day is to use my body.”