Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Claps Back at 'Entitled' Fans

Mady Gosselin is shutting down people who think they're "entitled" to know details about her life after she starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8. The 22-year-old, who appeared on the TLC reality series as a child alongside mom Kate Gosselin, dad Jon Gosselin and her seven siblings – twin sister Cara and 18-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden, took to TikTok Saturday to tell off followers who have crossed the line.

"This is the singular time I'm going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," the former child star began in response to a comment about her family. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever, is not your business."

@madygosselin Replying to @slagathor42 i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it! ♬ original sound – madelyn

The Gosselins were a cultural phenomenon after Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered in 2007, but the end of Jon and Kate's marriage in 2009 led to plenty of drama that played out in the public eye. Since the end of their series, renamed Kate Plus 8, in 2017, Mady and her siblings have kept out of the spotlight largely. "As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else's business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don't want it to be your business," Mady explained in her video.

The TLC alum continued that it's "extremely harmful" when people put forth a narrative that she and her brothers and sisters are "damaged or that we are crazy child stars," especially as they go out into the world and begin their careers. "There seems to be, like, a public consensus that if you're in the public eye, your entire life belongs to the public and that is in no way true," Mady reminded her followers. "Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you've seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they're driven students, they're working hard, they're funny, they're stylish."

"As upsetting as it is to hear this, you are not entitled to that information about their lives or about my life. What I share on social media is my choice and you are not entitled to anything more than that," she continued. "I'm sorry if that's hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family and if you can't respect it, then unfollow me or I'll block you."

Mady concluded her video by asking people to stop using the internet to spread hatred. "The internet shouldn't be just a free-for-all where you can bully everyone that you see," the Syracuse University alum noted. "Decorum and kindness should still exist in comment sections and you shouldn't say things that you wouldn't say right to my face. Yes, there is nothing stopping you from commenting these things except for yourself. You should choose to be kind to people and respect their privacy on the Internet."