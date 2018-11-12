Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Photo of Son Collin With a ‘Fresh’ New Look

Former reality TV star Jon Gosselin shared another new photo of his son Collin, this time celebrating the 14-year-old’s new haircut on Nov. 5.

Gosselin, 41, posted a photo of Collin at Mike & Joe’s Barber Salon in Reading, Pennsylvania after he got a new ‘do.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A HUGE thank you to Eric Rodriguez at Mike and Joe’s Barber shop for welcoming my son Collin home with a fresh new cut,” Gosselin wrote. “Eric has cut my hair for 20 plus years. #family #teammikeandjoes I appreciate everything Eric and Everyone at Mike and Joes has done for me and my family over the years. Thank you guys for being there!!!”

Gosselin shared the new photo a day after he shared a photo of Collin standing outside Gosselin’s Reading home with Gosselin and Collin’s sister, Hannah. These two photos were the first time Collin appeared on Gosselin’s Instagram page since May.

Collin and Hannah are two of the 14-year-old sextuplets Gosselin shares with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. The former couple are also parents to Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, and 18-year-old wins Cara and Madelyn.

During the most recent seasons of Kate Plus 8, Collin has been been missing. In 2016, his mother checked him into a behavioral facility.

On Nov. 5, Radar Online reported that Gosselin filed for full custody of Collin. Kate has full custody of their twins and shares custody of their sextuplets with Gosselin. However, Hannah has been living with Gosselin since last spring and is the only child who frequently appears on Gosselin’s Instagram page.

A source told Us Weekly Collin is “very intelligent” and is “always questioning Kate and talking back,” which “Kate doesn’t like.” The source said that Collin is now at a new facility where he cannot watch television. Gosselin has been in contact with the facility’s staff who “work closely with Jon and really do care about Collin.”

Rodriguez, the barber at Mike & Joe’s in the Instagram photo, told Radar Online on Nov. 7 that Collin was not excited to go back to the facility and wants to be with his father.

“When Collin was here, he got a little down when I asked him if he was excited to go back [to the facility]…He was bummed about going back. He just said to me, ‘I can’t wait for Thanksgiving break! And to come home,’” Rodriguez told the site.

“I asked him if he was excited about going to regular school and he said, yeah he’s super excited about it,” the barber added. “He just said he didn’t like his other school that he was in before that facility, the one that Kate had him in.”

In 2016, Kate defended her decision to place Collin in a behavior home, apart from his siblings.

“Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things,” Kate explained to PEOPLE in August 2016. “This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation.”

At the time, Gosselin claimed Kate did not tell him where she placed Collin, which created a new rift between the two.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jon Gosselin