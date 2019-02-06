Jon Gosselin Reveals Kate Has ‘Zero’ Interaction With Son Collin After Custody Fight

Kate Gosselin has “zero” interaction with her son Collin, according to her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin.

The former star of Jon and Kate Plus 8 took to Instagram on Monday to gush about his and girlfriend Colleen Conrad’s “great weekend” with Collin, who recently returned home from an extended stay at a residentialt facility.

“Great weekend with Collin and Colleen,” he wrote. “Philly Auto Show and The beach!!!!”

The photo led to an abundance of fans taking to the comments section, including one fan who questioned Kate Gosselin‘s involvement in her son’s life.

“He looks great! I do wonder though why Kate never shares pictures of him as if she never even sees or spends time with him. You’re a great dad!” the fan wrote.

The comment quickly led another fan to defend Kate, who lost custody of Collin in December of 2018, writing, “You don’t know that off social media and cameras that she didn’t go and see her son or how often she does.”

Eventually, Jon, now a radio DJ, jumped in and cleared the air, writing that his ex-wife spends “ZERO” time with their son, who he now has sole temporary legal and physical custody of.

The 41-year-old father of eight has notably had a strained relationship with his ex-wife, which was only worsened after Kate sent Collin to the residential facility for children with special needs. Jon claimed that he was “left in the dark” when it came to Collin, and criticism of her actions eventually led Kate to speak out on her decision.

“It was not even really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen. He’s plodding along and we are too,” he explained. “This is the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

In December, Jon was awarded sole temporary custody of Collin after neither Kate nor her attorney appeared in front of the judge on their scheduled court date. Just days later, it was revealed that the 14-year-old, one of the former couple’s eight children, had been released from the residential facility to spend time with his father over the holidays. Collin is reportedly in the process of transitioning out of the facility and will then live with his father permanently.

While Jon Gosselin’s other daughter, Hannah, also lives with him, he remains estranged from his six other children – 18-year-old twins Madi and Cara as well as 14-year-olds Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel.