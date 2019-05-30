John Legend Suggests Adam Levine Was ‘Ready’ to Exit ‘The Voice’

John Legend says he understands why Adam Levine chose to exit The Voice, but he is still sad to see him go.

The Voice coach addressed Levine’s sudden exit from the NBC reality competition series for the first time after the Maroon 5 frontman announced he would be stepping away from the show after appearing since Season 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re going to miss him. He has been part of the show since the very beginning,” Legend told Extra in a new interview. “This was my first year, and he has been a friend of mine for a long time. I have known him since before The Voice. We are going to miss him on the show.”

The “We Need Love” singer, who acted as an advisor for Team Adam in Season 12 before joining the show as a coach, added: “I think he was ready and thought it was the right time. Gwen [Stefani] is going be great.”

Following the announcement of Levine’s exit, The Voice announced Stefani would return to the show for Season 17 in the fall to fill up Levine’s spot.

After show host Carson Daly announced the news on the Today show last week, Levine posted a heartfelt goodbye to the show on his Instagram account.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

“BLAKE F–KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried,” he added. “Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books.”

“Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both,” he ended the touching post.

Clarkson previously reacted to the news, telling press: “I found out the night before everybody else found out. I was texting him and everybody else. It was kind of a shocking thing, but I kind of get it. He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time.”

A source recently spoke with PEOPLE, revealing Levine has no bad blood with the other coaches after his departure from the show.

“[Leaving the show] is something he’s been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time,” the insider noted. “It’s just time for him to leave.”

The Voice is expected to return for Season 17 this fall on NBC.