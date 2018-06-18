John Cena Vows to Reverse Vasectomy to Have Baby With Nikki Bella

John Cena appears to be very serious about reconciling with Nikki Bella, going so far as to say that he will have his vasectomy reversed.

The WWE Superstar reveled his willingness to make the change during the midseason finale of Total Bellas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wanna marry you, and relationships and marriage especially is about sacrifice, and I will make that sacrifice for you,” Cena said. “I will give you a child.”

Bella replied, “but you have the…” quickly trailing off from what she was going to say.

“I know. I physically can’t have kids,” 41-year-old Cena said. “So, I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad.”

Notably, the Mayo Clinic reports that “success rates with vasectomy reversal will range from about 40 percent to over 90 percent.”

So, while Cena may be willing to have to procedure, that does not in and of itself mean that he will without a doubt still be able to have children afterwards.

The clinic also explains that there are multiple side-effects that can happen, such as “bleeding within the scrotum, infection at the surgery site, and chronic pain.”

In April, the couple announced their split by releasing a joint statement that said in part, “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another.”

They did not stay apart for very long, though, as Us Weekly reported in late May that they had reunited.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier [in May] so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment, and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

While the prospect of children had been something that the two were at odds about before, Cena opened up to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Today after the initial break-up, and said that he did want to be the father of her children.