John Cena Possibly Throws Shade at Nikki Bella in New Tweet

John Cena may still be feeling a little salty about his breakup with Nikki Bella. The WWE superstar shared a cryptic message with his millions of Twitter followers Monday that many think is about his ex.

“You cannot expect someone to share your goals when they do not understand and share your values,” he wrote.

Fans were quick to assume the message was about Bella, who called off their wedding in April after disagreements about having children and the underlying foundation of their relationship, all of which was captured on the E! reality series Total Bellas.

Bella first began to doubt her relationship with Cena when her relationship with niece Birdie made her question how honest she was being with herself saying she would be happy not to have children in her marriage. But even after Cena agreed to reverse his vasectomy and give her children, she started to panic as the big day got closer.

“It’s tough, because he’s fighting really hard for me,” she told her family on the E! reality show. “There’s something that is making me not feel like I can walk down that aisle. And that doesn’t mean ever with him, I just can’t do it right now.”

Lamenting that she still loved Cena and feels like she “ruined everyone’s fairytale,” Bella admitted she didn’t want to end up unhappy in her marriage down the road because she was trying to please other people.

“I didn’t give myself long enough when we called it off the first time…I just realized there’s deeper problems,” she said. “To have a happy, healthy lifetime with him, I have to take a while for myself.”

Since then, the two have been spotted out and about together near their San Diego home, but Bella said in a July YouTube video that she and her ex are “just friends” for now.

