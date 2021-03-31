Joel McHale Reveals Kris Jenner Would Call 'Every Week' When 'The Soup' Made Fun of Her Family

✖

Joel McHale is marking the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by taking a walk down memory lane. In E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Thursday, the Community actor revealed the interesting relationship with Kris Jenner he developed when making fun of the KarJenner family on The Soup, which ran weekly on E! from 2004 to 2015.

"At one point, [Kris Jenner] would call every week when we would make fun of them," he admitted when asked if he had ever "upset" anyone with his jokes. "I still don't know who [the Kardashian-Jenners] are or what they do, but the first [network] president was always like if we cant make of the network then the show doesn't work." The jokes were all in good fun, and McHale pointed out he didn't spare even E! from his burns, calling it the "Eh network" repeatedly.

The comedian recounted the same story earlier this month on The Drew Barrymore Show, recalling Jenner calling to "be like, ‘He made fun of us again.'" He revealed he would even get calls from Ted Harbert, the then-president and CEO of Comcast Entertainment Group: "It was like we had thrown a baseball into their yard and then they’re like, ‘This is mine!'" McHale continued, "And so Ted [Harbert] would always be like, 'Hey, man, can you kinda lay off ‘em this week?'"

Despite the barbs being thrown their way, McHale said when he finally met Jenner, he learned she was "lovely." He theorized that the Kardashian-Jenner family's secret to longevity has to be just how sweet they are to everyone they encounter. "They’re super kind and their crew… I think their crew would die for them," McHale said. "They made [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] a real family."

The famous family took to social media in September to announce that this ongoing season of KUWTK would be the final one. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey" the family wrote on Instagram.

They continued, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."