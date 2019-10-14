Joe Guidice’s Post-Prison Weight Transformation Photo Leaves the Internet Completely Stunned

Joe Giudice is looking happy and healthy as the Real Housewives of New Jersey husband reunites with brother Pete in Italy following his release from prison and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody. Earning the nickname “Juicy Joe” from his RHONJ castmates for his husky build, social media was shocked to see him looking lean and built following his three years in prison and time in an ICE detention center.

As the Giudice family awaits the final ruling on Joe’s deportation appeal, 18-year-old daughter Gia shared a picture of her father and her uncle on Instagram, writing, “So happy your together right now.. enjoy see you in a few weeks daddy.”

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who was likewise praised for his fitness transformation during his 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion commented, “The comeback is always greater than the Setback. Sending Positive vibes.”

Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin also praised Joe’s new look, writing, “You look amazing joe ! You are a fighter and will reunite with the family soon.”

Even random followers noticed the change, with one writing, “He looks so good omgosh! Can’t wait for you all to be reunited!” and another chiming in, “He looks sooo healthy and happy.”

A third noted, “Wow he does not look like the same man.”

Pete Giudice’s wife Sheila also shared a picture of the newly-reunited brothers on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “A day we’ve all been patiently waiting for. Pete and Joe reunited at last. Smiles bigger and brighter than the sky. Our hearts are so full.”

It’s unclear what Joe and wife Teresa Giudice have planned for their relationship if his deportation appeal is denied, as she has previously admitted the two would split if he was not allowed to live in the U.S.

“We hate to talk about it,” she told Andy Cohen during the Season 9 reunion taping. “Believe it or not we’ve only talked about it once, but he said it too. ‘Obviously if that happens, I’m going to move on with my life, you’re going to move on with your life.’ And that’s what’s going to happen.”

“I want to be happy,” she added. “I haven’t been happy in a long time. I’m tired of legal stuff! It’s a lot to deal with — my children, what’s going to happen to [Joe]… It’s a lot.”

