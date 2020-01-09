Joe Giudice Apologizes to Daughter Gia for ‘Tons of Mistakes’ in Emotional Birthday Message

In honor of his eldest daughter’s birthday, Joe Giudice wrote a lengthy and incredibly lovely tribute to Gia Giudice on Instagram. He even included a slideshow of photos of himself and his daughter that made the post that much more sweet.

Giudice not only wished Gia a happy birthday in the post but he also subtly addressed his recent legal drama.

“These past years as your dad have been the hardest to watch you grow into your own person. honestly the longest years I have ever experienced to be away from all your success!” he captioned the post. “I have made tons of mistakes so far. Though my birthday gift to you, I will shower you with love my first born, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you.”

“I am always trying to be the best dad I can be because you, my little girl, you are the best daughter I could ever ask for,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum continued to write. “For this, I will always spoil you for all the years to come. Happy birthday, you will always be daddy’s little girl. Forever grateful [Gia].”

In response to the post, Gia commented with a love-filled message of her own.

“love you so much daddy,” she wrote, along with a couple of red heart emojis.

Giudice’s post comes a few months after he was released from ICE custody following the completion of his 41-month prison sentence. After he was released in October, he was deported to Italy, which is where he was born. At the time of his release, Joe’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr. told TMZ that the family is still prepared to fight to bring him back to the United States.

“Teresa is very happy and got very emotional after speaking to Joe today. He called both her and Gia from the plane. It’s bittersweet, everyone is happy he is out but no one is happy he is going to Italy. He belongs with his wife and four daughters,” the attorney revealed in the statement. “I met with Joe face to face a week ago at the prison in Pennsylvania. This is a man who loves his family and is not done fighting by any means. He wants to come home.”

Giudice currently resides in Italy, which is where he and his four daughters — Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana — spent the holidays recently.