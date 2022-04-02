Joe Exotic Officially Files for Divorce From Husband Dillon Passage

Infamous Netflix docuseries subject Joe Exotic is looking desperate to get divorced. Despite husband Dillon Passage already claiming he wanted out of the partnership with the imprisoned former zoo owner, Exotic has made it official by filing official documents for divorce.

Exotic posted the document confirming his intention on Twitter, accompanied with the caption, “Dillon, please just sign it and go away.” The paper outlines what happened with the supposed divorce in 2021 and what led to this moment for Exotic.

https://twitter.com/joe_exotic/status/1509655576560685059?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“While it was rumored that Mr. Passage had filed for divorce almost a year ago upon his public announcement on social media, Mr. Passage failed to serve his husband and did not follow through with obtaining a divorce through the legal system,” the document reads. “Joe ‘Exotic’ has tried to obtain information about Mr. Passage and his whereabouts so that the two could enter what he hopes to be an amicable divorce, but so far, his attempts to get Mr. Passage to contact him have failed.”

The couple has been married for four years, according to TMZ, though now Exotic claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and he’s been estranged from Passage for over a year. TMZ adds that Passage already has moved on with a new boyfriend, while Exotic is seeking his love connection from behind bars.

According to TMZ, Exotic is also seeking alimony in lump sum form and wants to change his name from Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage back to just Joseph Allen Maldonado. The hope is that Exotic and Passage can “move on with their lives and divorce quickly and amicably.”

https://twitter.com/joe_exotic/status/1509888573864087556?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Apart from his push for divorce, Exotic has had an impactful time behind bars in recent months. Top of the list is his ongoing cancer fight while serving his 21 years in prison for his attempted “murder-by-hire” of Carole Baskin, who he’s also not stopped criticizing. He was also recently re-sentenced for the crimes, affirming the 21-year sentence.

Where Exotic would find the time for romance is unknown, but his divorce seems to be opening the hopeful doors of love to the inmate. Will he ever manage to win an early release? Just have to stay tuned and find out at this point, likely in Tiger King 3.