Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Video of Baby Crew Asleep in Her Arms

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ adorable newborn son Crew seems to be loving life at their Waco, Texas home.

Gaines shared a sweet video of herself on her Instagram Stories, with Crew sleep in her arms as they strolled through the family garden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Walking with my boy in the garden,” she captioned the peaceful moment, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

After posting some shots of their impressive garden and home, Gaines also shared an adorable close-up snapshot of the sleeping baby.

The Fixer Upper couple welcomed baby Crew on June 21, they already share four children together, Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.

Gaines recently opened up about how baby Crew was a happy “surprise” for the family.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

She continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

Now that the Chip and Joanna are officially done with Fixer Upper, they’re focusing more on their family, which has happily expanded with the arrival of baby Crew.

“We had a lot on our plates, and at some point, you have to call those shots when you feel like you need a break,” Joanna explained.

She added that the unexpected pregnancy felt like a sign that they had ended the HGTV series at the right time.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” the designer explained. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

Since Crew’s birth, his parents have flooded their social media accounts with photos and videos of the adorable baby.

When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap,” Gaines told KMOV before Crew was born. “I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy… at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.”

She added, “My kids are so excited about it… but [I want] to slow it down a bit.”