Joanna Gaines Reveals Throwback Photos of Magnolia’s First Storefront Location on 15th Anniversary

Joanna Gaines is celebrating 15 years since opening Magnolia Market’s first storefront.

On Saturday, Gaines reminisced on the start of her business and successful career, marking the day that she and husband Chip Gaines took a leap of faith and opened Magnolia Market.

15 years ago… Happy Anniversary Magnolia!

A few things I want to call out from these photos:

Red lipstick.

The vase on the counter- I remember I stenciled the words “imagine” and “dream” on these vases I had bought for a buck each at a garage sale. pic.twitter.com/FiZC6NeuSJ — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) October 20, 2018

“15 years ago… Happy Anniversary Magnolia! A few things I want to call out from these photos: Red lipstick. The vase on the counter- I remember I stenciled the words “imagine” and “dream” on these glass jugs I we bought for a buck each at a garage sale. They were my best seller that season,” she wrote. “The sign on the building was what [Chip Gaines] surprised me with when we found out we couldn’t afford a real sign. He always saves the day.”

“This was also the year that the phrase “Live Laugh & Love” was at its peak in popularity,” she continued. “And my biggest regret was selling that large antique counter in photo #3. I still think about that thing.”

“I have zero regrets though about stepping out and just going for it- this shop, this business, it has our hearts. We are so thankful and this is why we SILOBRATE! Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, we wouldn’t be here without you,” she concluded.

The Gaines’ first opened their “Little Shop on Bosque” in 2003, jumpstarting their road to success, which has included several more markets and the hit HGTV series Fixer Upper.

“This entire business idea was born completely out of a dream I didn’t know could ever come to life,” Joanna writes on the Gaines’ official website. “In that store, I developed and sharpened my design style and skills, grew as a business owner, and gained much needed confidence in Magnolia Market and myself.”

The Market was briefly closed following the birth of the couples’ first two children, with Chip and Joanna instead choosing to focus on their construction business Magnolia Homes. In May of 2014, after landing their spot on HGTV’s schedule and after having “something began tugging at my heart,” the Gaines decided to reopen the business. After outgrowing that original spot, they went on to open Magnolia Silos.

It was recently reported that the Gaines’ may be expanding their brand even further, with the couple reportedly purchasing a $1.1 million 90-year-old property in downtown Waco, which they may transform into their new headquarters.

