Joanna Gaines Invites ‘CEO’ Baby Crew to Magnolia Meeting in Adorable New Videos

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ youngest is getting his start in the boardroom early on!

The Fixer Upper star shared a series of adorable videos to her Instagram Thursday, showing her 7-month-old son Crew sitting in on a Magnolia meeting, acting as “CEO” as only he can!

In screenshots captured from Gaines’ videos, Crew is looking like the real man in charge.

In one video, Gaines captioned the happy baby Crew’s thoughts, “Yes, I love that idea!” signing it “CEO Crew” as her co-workers look on.

As the meeting went on, however, it was clear little Crew was ready to leave the boardroom behind, with Gaines writing, “OK let’s wrap this meeting up, I’ve got places to be,” and “Bla bla bla… this meeting is killing me” on the next two videos.

Chip and Joanna welcomed little Crew in June 2018, adding to their brood of four other children — Emmie, Duke, Ella, and Drake.

Since the arrival of the youngest Gaines, and the end of the couple’s successful HGTV show, the couple has been focusing on family, as well as their numerous Magnolia projects, including a bakery and magazine.

“I think Chip would agree that we’re both homebodies,” she told Parade in January. “And that there’s no place we’d rather be than at home with our kids. Over the years, we’ve managed to create five little homebodies too.”

The interior designer explained of the change in their family after adding the baby, “Since bringing home Crew, I’ve noticed that none of us are in a hurry to be anywhere but there. For Chip and me, there’s nothing sweeter than that!”

That doesn’t mean the Gaines family isn’t busy. In November, Discovery announced that the former Fixer Upper family would be launching their own channel through their network.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Discovery said in a statement at the time. “The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”

The company is expected to re-launch either Great American Country or DIY, which reach about 60 million homes, in order to accommodate the new channel.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Photo credit: YouTube/Joanna Gaines