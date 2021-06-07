Joanna Gaines Takes a Bikini Break in Mexico With Husband Chip

✖

Chip and Joanna Gaines finally took a break from starting their Magnolia network and expanding their home improvement empire to head to Mexico. The couple were celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary and Jojo marked the occasion by posting a collage of photos and videos to Instagram.

"18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you—happy anniversary [Chip Gaines]," Joanna Gaines wrote in the comment, closing it with a heart emoji. Fans chimed in with well wishes for the couple, with some opening their heart to the couple. "Happy Anniversary!!! Your marriage is an adult today!!! Haha but you all sure know how to keep it looking oh so young and in love," one fan wrote.

But many were caught on Gaines showcasing her bikini body and her husband's lounging frame poolside near the end of the anniversary clip. People seemed to enjoy Gaines' gingham bikini, which the 43-year-old sported while falling backward into the pool.

The couple have actually been together for two decades at this point, marrying in 2003 and eventually welcoming five children into the world. They addressed their relationship in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, shortly after the host's headline-grabbing chat with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to OK! Magazine, Chip Gaines couldn't hide his love and devotion to his wife. He even credited her with morphing him into his current form. "Jo has just kind of grounded me in this place to where it's almost like, when I die or I'm on my deathbed, what I'll say, looking back, is, 'I owe you my life because you settled me down," Gaines told the interviewer.

The couple have definitely been busy in recent months. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the HGTV pair have gone from Fixer-Upper stars to network heads, crafting content for their Magnolia brand on Discovery+, and eventually their own network eventually. Joanna Gaines is currently appearing on her Magnolia Table cooking series, with its second season appearing on Discovery+. The Magnolia Network proper will premiere on the DIY Network in January 2022, while plenty of its content is currently streaming on Discovery+.