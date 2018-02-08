Joanna Gaines Preps for a Photo Shoot: ‘No Hiding This Baby Bump’

Joanna Gaines’ baby bump is growing every day!

The Fixer Upper star, who is expecting her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines, readied herself for an upcoming photo shoot featuring her pregnant belly by posting a preview on her Twitter and Instagram story Thursday.

“Photoshoot today and there’s no hiding this baby bump anymore,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Photoshoot today and there’s no hiding this baby bump anymore ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MYyskXnK9p — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) February 8, 2018

The HGTV couple revealed they were expecting another child in January, posting a playful photo in which Joanna and CHip showed off their respective bellies, only one of which is from a baby.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip captioned the photo.

The Texas-based couple is already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

This may be part of the reason the couple decided to end their hit show after the ongoing fifth season, announcing in September that they wanted to spend more time as a family.

“For people, they think there’s got to be a reason, like, ‘Oh, something bad happened and therefore that’s why they’re leaving the show.’ I think it’s just hard for people to comprehend, no, we’re just leaving because it’s right instinctively for us and our family. No negative reason,” Joanna told The Huffington Post.

But as fans speculated the couple might be taking time off for a new baby, Joanna shot down their suggestions.

“There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” she told ET Online at the time. “That our marriage is on the rocks…I was pregnant. Its funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.’”

Chip took to Twitter the same night to give fans a little detail about the night their child was conceived.

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic [JOHNNY SWIM] was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert,” he wrote on the social media platform.

“Anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! [number] 5,” he added with the hashtag, “7 the perfect number.”