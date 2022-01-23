Jinger Duggar Mourns Death of ‘Adopted Nana’ in Sweet Tribute

Jinger Duggar has had an emotional ride across the past year. Moving to California away from your family is hard enough to adjust to, complicated by your family’s status on reality TV and your brother’s illegal activities. Now the former Counting On star is mourning the loss of a close adopted family member, revealing the loss in an emotional social media post.

“Our dear adopted Nana went home to be with the Lord. She was the most selfless woman and gracious woman. Nana taught me so many things-15 years of piano lessons, that Long John Silver’s is actually good, doing laundry can be fun, to be joyful in all circumstances, and that it’s better to serve than to be served,” Duggar wrote in the caption. “The past 5 years we exchanged letters monthly. She will be greatly missed. I will forever be grateful to God for the priceless gift of her friendship.”

Fans and followers of Duggar shared their thoughts on the loss and offered kind words. “Nana was a precious soul. So sorry for your loss, Jing,” one wrote. “What special memories you must have !!! Hold on tight to them !!!!” a second added. “Awww Nana…I remember when the Lord sent her to you. I’m praying for y’all as you grieve such a great loss. I’m so thankful you have those letters!” a third wrote.

Duggar’s loss is heightened by the recent drama within her family. Brother Josh Duggar wasconvicted of possessing child pornography, bring his family’s time on TLC to an end and digging up hard memories of the past allegations against him.

She had moved away from her family’s strict rules in recent years, writing in her book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, that she needed to “re-examine” some of her family’s more wild requirements. One specific change involves the fashion all of the Duggar women employ.

“Modesty isn’t about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart,” she wrote. “I wanted to follow what the Bible said, and as I searched the Scriptures for answers, I never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

Before this change, the Duggar women could only wear skirts and dresses and adhered to a rule allegedly in the Bible. “My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5 (ESV), which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’ and I never really questioned it,” Duggar wrote. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest.”

Despite the difficulty, Jinger Duggar does seem to be thriving along with husband Jeremy Vuolo. While loss is tough to deal with, Duggar likely has the experience to cope.