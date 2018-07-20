Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Share First Photo of Baby Girl

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their first child together Thursday morning, announcing via Twitter and their website that baby girl Felicity Nicole Vuolo arrived.

On their website, the Counting On stars revealed the first photo of Felicity, with her dressed in a tiny pink dress and white headband sleeping in Jinger and Jeremy’s arms.

They also announced details like Felicity’s birth time and weight, adding that both Jinger and Felicity are healthy after the delivery.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents,” the couple said in a statement on the Duggar family site.

Their followers and fans on social media congratulated the new parents.

“Precious and beautiful! Congratulations,” one person said.

“Congratulations to your new little family 💗,” someone wrote.

“So happy for the new parents! Love her name. Maybe now the baby boy boom has been broken. Time for some girl cousins,” another fan wrote, referencing the fact that many of the most recent Duggar babies born have been boys.

On her own social media channels, Jinger shared a simple pink graphic with the words, “Dear sweet girl, Welcome to the world. – Mom.” Jeremy shared a blurred, opaque image of him and Jinger hovering over Felicity with the words, “Happy birthday, baby girl,” written across.

The couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child after marrying in 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The two revealed the sex of the little girl in April via an elaborate obstacle course that split family members into pink and blue teams, with each member eating a container of ice cream before running the course. The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a neon “baby” light, revealing she was a little girl.