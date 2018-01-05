Jinger Duggar’s Husband Hopes Their Baby Will ‘Look, Act and Be’ Just Like Her

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy recently revealed that they are expecting, and Jeremy says he hopes their baby will look just life his wife.

The couple released a pregnancy video announcement through TLC, and in the clip Jeremy says, “I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well.”

He then jokingly added, “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

However, Jinger flipped the tables and sweetly said, “I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy. He’s just very kind and gracious.”

Jeremy also stated, “When Jinger and I found out, we were very thrilled to know that we are parents and that we have a little one on the way,” and added that while he thinks they’re having a boy, he would still “love to have a little princess.”

Jinger revealed that the whole experience is “super exciting,” and said, “It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life.”

Finally, the couple is “most looking forward to just having this little one in our arms and being parents,” said Jinger, “and learning how to multi-task.”